Citigroup forecasts Brent could fall to $60-$65 per-barrel end-2026 Business Jul 03, 2026

Citigroup says Brent crude oil could drop to $60 to $65 per barrel by the end of 2026.

Why? Global supply risks are easing, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is getting back to normal, and oil markets aren't as tight as before.

The bank's analysts suggest it's not a great time to bet on those summer price spikes anymore.