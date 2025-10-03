Citigroup now manages Trump's assets after Deutsche Bank dropped him

Implications for banks and politically exposed clients

This move marks a major change in how Trump handles his finances, especially after Deutsche Bank dropped him following the Capitol riot in 2021 and Capital One closed his accounts in 2021.

For Citigroup, taking on such a high-profile client fits with their push to grow their wealth management business worldwide.

It also highlights how tricky it can be for banks to work with politically exposed clients—and could shape how other financial institutions handle similar situations going forward.