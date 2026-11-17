Citigroup seeks $5tn rival wealth, building on $1.4tn AUM
Citigroup is aiming to grab a share of $5 trillion in wealth currently managed by big rivals like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan.
Andy Sieg says the plan isn't flashy takeovers, but steady, organic growth, building on its own $1.4 trillion already under management and focusing on strong investment banking connections and retail growth in places like the US Hong Kong, and Singapore.
Citigroup records $38bn net inflows
With Andy Sieg (formerly of Bank of America) now leading Citigroup's wealth unit, the bank is shaking things up, investing in tech like AI-powered tools (think: Citi Sky avatar) to help advisors work smarter and make client service smoother.
Its efforts are already paying off: Citigroup pulled in a record $38 billion of net new investment assets globally last quarter, especially seeing momentum across Asia-Pacific.