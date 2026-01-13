Citigroup to lay off 1,000 employees this week

What's driving these layoffs?

The job cuts are meant to match staffing with what the business needs right now.

CEO Jane Fraser has been leading this overhaul since 2021, aiming to boost earnings and modernize how things run behind the scenes.

There have also been some leadership changes along the way, but Citigroup still has a smaller US branch network compared to rivals.

More details on how it's all going are expected when they share their latest results this week.