CityMall raises $47 million to expand grocery delivery in smaller cities

Co-founder Angad Kikla on the startup's growth and future plans

Co-founder Angad Kikla says the plan is to double down in current cities and reach new ones over the next year or so.

What makes CityMall different? They work with local micro-entrepreneurs, which keeps costs low and operations nimble.

According to Kikla, this model is three times more efficient than traditional setups—and with a 2x annual growth rate already, they're now aiming for even better profitability as they scale up.