CityMall raises $47 million to expand grocery delivery in smaller cities
CityMall, the online grocery platform focused on India's smaller cities and towns, has scored $47 million in fresh funding led by Accel—bringing its total raised to $165 million.
The new cash is set to help CityMall strengthen its supply chain and expand into more neighboring states.
Co-founder Angad Kikla on the startup's growth and future plans
Co-founder Angad Kikla says the plan is to double down in current cities and reach new ones over the next year or so.
What makes CityMall different? They work with local micro-entrepreneurs, which keeps costs low and operations nimble.
According to Kikla, this model is three times more efficient than traditional setups—and with a 2x annual growth rate already, they're now aiming for even better profitability as they scale up.