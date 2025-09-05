Vedanta wins JAL bid with ₹17,000 crore offer

JAL owns big projects like Jaypee Greens

JAL owns big projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida and the International Sports City near Jewar Airport.

It also has cement plants (though not running right now) and hotels across Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.

JAL entered insolvency back in June 2024; now Vedanta's offer will go to the National Company Law Tribunal for approval.