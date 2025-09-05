S&P 500, Nasdaq hit all-time highs as job growth slows Business Sep 05, 2025

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit all-time highs this Friday after new job numbers for August came in way below expectations.

Investors are now betting the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this month to help boost the economy.

The S&P 500 opened at 6,530.06 (up 0.4%), the Nasdaq jumped to 21,860.44 (up 0.7%), and even the Dow climbed to 45,710.49.