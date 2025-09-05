GST Council meets, broadcasters left high and dry

Broadcasters warn viewers might be affected

Broadcasters say this hurts jobs, and warn it could affect viewers as well.

Cable TV reaches over 64 million homes and supports a million-plus jobs—mostly in small businesses.

The industry argues that lowering GST to 5% could make subscriptions cheaper, help protect jobs, and let cable operators invest more in broadband (which the government wants).

For now though, higher costs might mean less affordable access to news, education, and entertainment for everyone.