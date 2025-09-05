Next Article
GST Council meets, broadcasters left high and dry
The GST Council just cut taxes on TVs from 28% to 18%, but left cable, DTH, and digital media services stuck at 18%.
Broadcasters are frustrated—they'd hoped for a tax break or exemption ahead of the latest GST Council meeting, but it didn't happen.
Broadcasters warn viewers might be affected
Broadcasters say this hurts jobs, and warn it could affect viewers as well.
Cable TV reaches over 64 million homes and supports a million-plus jobs—mostly in small businesses.
The industry argues that lowering GST to 5% could make subscriptions cheaper, help protect jobs, and let cable operators invest more in broadband (which the government wants).
For now though, higher costs might mean less affordable access to news, education, and entertainment for everyone.