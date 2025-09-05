Tax notices for joint investments: Why, how to fix Business Sep 05, 2025

If you're a joint holder on an investment (even if you didn't actually put in the money), you might be surprised by a tax notice.

Banks and financial institutions now report certain transactions under every joint holder's PAN, not just the main investor.

This means even non-earning folks like students, homemakers, or grandparents are getting flagged for activity they weren't really involved in—all thanks to new reporting rules that trigger mismatches in your Annual Information Statement (AIS).