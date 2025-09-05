Dassault to take controlling stake in Rafale jet assembly plant
Dassault Aviation, the French company behind Rafale jets, is upping its stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) from 49% to 51%.
By buying a small 2% share from Reliance Aerostructure for ₹175.96 crore, Dassault becomes the boss—making DRAL a subsidiary of Dassault and an associate company of Reliance, with Reliance as the minority partner.
The deal wraps up by November 1, 2024.
DRAL is already assembling parts for Rafale jets
DRAL isn't just assembling parts; it builds key components for Rafale fighter jets and Falcon business jets at its Nagpur plant.
Recently named a Centre of Excellence for Falcon aircraft, DRAL will soon host Dassault's first final assembly line outside France—right in Nagpur's MIHAN zone.
That means more high-tech aerospace action happening locally.
What it means for India
This move is a big win for India's defense scene and fits perfectly with 'Make in India' vibes.
With relaxed rules now allowing up to 74% foreign ownership without government hassle, Dassault can offer global warranties and services straight from India.
It boosts local skills, attracts foreign investment, and puts Indian manufacturing on the world map.