Dassault to take controlling stake in Rafale jet assembly plant Business Sep 05, 2025

Dassault Aviation, the French company behind Rafale jets, is upping its stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) from 49% to 51%.

By buying a small 2% share from Reliance Aerostructure for ₹175.96 crore, Dassault becomes the boss—making DRAL a subsidiary of Dassault and an associate company of Reliance, with Reliance as the minority partner.

The deal wraps up by November 1, 2024.