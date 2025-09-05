India's forex reserves soar by $3.51 billion: Find out how

Most of the boost came from foreign currency assets—which include dollars, euros, pounds, and yen—up by $1.68 billion. Gold reserves also climbed by $1.76 billion, now totaling $86.76 billion. SDRs nudged up by $40 million and India's IMF reserve position rose by $18 million.

Why do forex reserves matter?

Big forex reserves give India more financial stability and help keep the rupee steady when global markets get shaky.

The RBI steps in to manage things behind the scenes—like selling dollars—to make sure sudden swings don't throw off everyday life or business in India.