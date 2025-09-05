WOLIO AI is raising $5 million to build its own AI
WOLIO AI, based in Bengaluru, is looking to raise $5 million to build its own artificial intelligence engine for their platform, WOLIO EDU.
The goal? To stop relying on outside tech and make learning more secure, scalable, and independent.
Founder Akshay Manorama says having their own AI is key for ensuring safety, agility, and complete control of the learning experience.
Funding will help in global expansion
The new funding will help WOLIO EDU blend curriculum and smart learning tools into a personalized experience—from school basics all the way to professional courses.
While they're starting with India (since education here can get pretty complex), global expansion is definitely on the horizon.
The money will also go toward growing their team and reaching more students at every level.