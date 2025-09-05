Next Article
US unemployment rate rises to 4.3% in August
The US job market hit a rough patch in August 2025, with unemployment rising to 4.3%—the highest in nearly four years.
Only 22,000 new jobs were added last month, a big drop from July's revised total of 79,000 and way below what experts had hoped for.
Fed may cut rates to boost economy
This slowdown has people worried about where the economy is headed next.
With fewer jobs being created, there's talk that the Federal Reserve might have to lower interest rates this month to help boost things.
Economists and analysts are keeping a close eye on how the Fed responds since their next moves could shape what happens in the job market in the coming months.