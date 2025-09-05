Next Article
US job market stalls in August, unemployment rises
August 2025 was rough for the US job market—only 22,000 new jobs were added, and earlier numbers for May and June got slashed by more than 250,000.
June even saw a loss of 13,000 jobs.
Unemployment crept up to 4.3%, the highest it's been since 2021.
Looking ahead, the picture isn't all rosy
If you're looking for work or just starting out, this slowdown hits close to home.
Private payrolls barely budged (ADP says just 54,000 new jobs), and layoffs are picking up steam.
The Federal Reserve is hinting at possible interest rate cuts to help out, but trade and immigration uncertainty aren't making things easier.
Plus, with changes at the top of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many economists are worried about the future of the bureau.