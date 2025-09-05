Airfloa Rail Technology to raise ₹91cr via SME IPO

Strong order book of ₹376 crore

According to Chairman Venkatesan Dakshinamoorthy, Airfloa's strong order book of ₹376 crore puts them in a good spot for growth.

The IPO funds will go toward expanding their manufacturing setup and making operations more efficient.

With ties to Indian Railways, aerospace, and defense—and support from advisors highlighting India's push for modern rail systems—Airfloa is aiming to ride the wave of Make in India initiatives.