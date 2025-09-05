Specialty chemicals maker Supreet Chemicals files ₹499 crore IPO Business Sep 05, 2025

Supreet Chemicals is gearing up for a ₹499 crore IPO, with all shares being newly issued—no existing investor is selling.

They might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹99 crore, which could trim the final public offer size.

The main goal? Fund a new manufacturing plant and pay down some of their ₹203.5 crore debt.