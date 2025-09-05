Specialty chemicals maker Supreet Chemicals files ₹499 crore IPO
Supreet Chemicals is gearing up for a ₹499 crore IPO, with all shares being newly issued—no existing investor is selling.
They might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹99 crore, which could trim the final public offer size.
The main goal? Fund a new manufacturing plant and pay down some of their ₹203.5 crore debt.
They specialize in manufacturing specialty chemicals
They make specialty chemicals like MCA, sulphonamides, and NAPSA—used in everything from textiles and personal care to pharma and agrochemicals.
Their process even includes complex molecules like SAMBA, which takes 15 steps to produce.
Competitors include Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, and Rossari Biotech.
Their profits and revenue shot up last fiscal
After a rough FY2024, Supreet bounced back in FY2025 with profits jumping 103% to ₹51.9 crore and revenue rising 51% to ₹362.5 crore.
This turnaround is fueling their push for expansion and less debt through the IPO proceeds.