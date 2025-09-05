SpiceJet posts net loss of ₹234cr for Q1 FY26
SpiceJet just posted a net loss of ₹233.85 crore for Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), flipping from a profit of ₹158.3 crore during Q1 FY25 (April-June 2024).
Revenue also took a hit, dropping 34% to ₹1,120.2 crore compared to Q1 FY25.
Losses tied to grounded planes, getting them flying again
Most of the losses came from costs tied to grounded planes and getting them flying again. Add in airspace restrictions and fewer people traveling for fun—thanks to global tensions—and it's been a tough quarter.
Still, there's a silver lining: SpiceJet's net worth improved dramatically, moving from a deficit of ₹2,398 crore last year to ₹446 crore now.
Chairman optimistic about airline's future
Chairman Ajay Singh pointed to restricted routes and supply chain hiccups as big hurdles but says the airline is working on boosting fleet reliability, cutting costs, and growing its network.
He remains upbeat about bouncing back—especially with India's aviation and tourism sectors picking up speed.