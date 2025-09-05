Next Article
SEBI warns of fake penalty calls, asks people to verify
SEBI just put out a warning—scammers are pretending to be SEBI officials and using fake letterheads, logos, and seals to ask people for money.
They're tricking investors into paying up for supposed penalties or fines, making it look totally legit.
Here's how you can verify
SEBI says: always double-check any communication you get.
Real emails from SEBI end with "@sebi.gov.in," and all official payment info is only on their website's transaction portal.
If something feels off or asks you to send money somewhere unusual, report it right away and don't transfer funds unless you're sure it's legit.