CJ Desai leaves MongoDB for Meta, shares drop 14% premarket
Business
CJ Desai has left his role as MongoDB's president and CEO to join Meta as chief enterprise platform officer.
The sudden move caused MongoDB shares to drop 14% in premarket trading.
For now, former CEO Dev Ittycheria is stepping back in while the company looks for a new permanent leader.
Mark Zuckerberg praises Desai's AI background
At Meta, Desai will use his background in AI and business tech to boost its enterprise platforms, something Mark Zuckerberg says he's really excited about, given Desai's strong track record at Cloudflare and ServiceNow.
Meanwhile, MongoDB is navigating this leadership change as it continues evolving in the fast-changing world of data management and cloud computing.