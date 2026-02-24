Claude code rattles it giants, sends US-listed shares tumbling
Business
Infosys and Wipro saw their US-listed shares drop 5% after Anthropic introduced Claude Code, an AI tool designed to modernize old-school programming like COBOL (think: the tech behind ATMs and big business systems).
The news has IT companies worried about how AI could shake up their usual way of working.
The tool's impact on IT services
Claude Code isn't just another software update—it could seriously change how IT services work, making it tougher for big names like IBM to keep their edge.
Even industries that used to avoid AI, like law and data analytics, are now rethinking how they operate.
The message is clear: with tools like this, the future of tech jobs and services might look pretty different.