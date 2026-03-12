Claude creator Anthropic might go the Palantir route

Anthropic's growth and funding saga

Anthropic is on a serious growth streak: it just raised $30 billion (with big names like Microsoft and NVIDIA joining in), bringing its latest raise to $30 billion; cumulative funding total is not specified here.

Its revenue has skyrocketed, over $14 billion annually now, and user numbers are doubling fast.

If this joint venture happens, Anthropic could become an even bigger force in enterprise AI, shaping how companies use smart tech at scale.