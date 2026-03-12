Claude creator Anthropic might go the Palantir route
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude, might team up with investment giants Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman to bring its AI tech to more businesses.
The plan? Use a Palantir-style model to help companies in their portfolios get smarter with Claude's tools, according to a March 11 report.
Anthropic's growth and funding saga
Anthropic is on a serious growth streak: it just raised $30 billion (with big names like Microsoft and NVIDIA joining in), bringing its latest raise to $30 billion; cumulative funding total is not specified here.
Its revenue has skyrocketed, over $14 billion annually now, and user numbers are doubling fast.
If this joint venture happens, Anthropic could become an even bigger force in enterprise AI, shaping how companies use smart tech at scale.