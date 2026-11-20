Anthropic IPO: GIC, Amazon, ex-Google CEO emerge as top beneficiaries
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI start-up behind the Claude chatbot, has made history with an $81.3 billion IPO. The company's debut on Nasdaq saw its shares close at $97.17 each, a whopping 17% higher than the initial offering price. This successful launch has created massive paper gains for its early investors and tech partners, including Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet Inc., Singapore's GIC, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
Growth trajectory
From start-up to 1 of world's most valuable companies
Founded by ex-OpenAI employees, Anthropic has come a long way in five years.
From being a small start-up, it has grown into one of the world's most valuable companies with a fully diluted market cap of around $1.8 trillion at the end of its first trading day.
The company's historic IPO is expected to bring multibillion-dollar paper gains for several venture investors and hyperscalers.
Investor profile
Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft are largest stakeholders
Anthropic's largest stakeholders are tech giants Amazon, Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft. These companies have invested heavily in the frontier AI lab over the years.
Beyond the IPO, Anthropic also arranged a $26 billion private placement for seven tech firms to invest further in the company.
After those deals, Amazon owns nearly 15% of Anthropic's outstanding shares while Google owns about 14%.
Notable investments
Eric Schmidt and GIC's significant stakes
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was one of Anthropic's first investors, with his stake now expected to be worth $15 billion at the IPO valuation.
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC invested over $4.5 billion in Anthropic after backing the AI company in its last three funding rounds.
At the IPO valuation, GIC's stake in Anthropic would now be worth about $15 billion.
Investment details
Iconiq's largest private investment
Wealth management firm Iconiq has invested over $6 billion in Anthropic, its largest private investment.
Based on pre-IPO investments, Iconiq's stake in Anthropic would be worth over $26 billion at the company's IPO valuation.
Meanwhile, Spark Capital executive Yasmin Razavi is the only venture capitalist listed as a board member in Anthropic's IPO filing after investing $75 million in 2023.
Venture investments
Menlo Ventures and Sound Ventures's investments in Anthropic
Menlo Ventures was one of the first venture firms to invest in Anthropic in 2023.
The firm invested over $1 billion in Anthropic, with its stake now worth nearly $22 billion at the company's IPO valuation.
Similarly, Sound Ventures co-founded by Madonna manager Guy Oseary and actor-turned-venture capitalist Ashton Kutcher also invested heavily in the AI company.