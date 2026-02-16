Claude's India revenue doubled in 4 months
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just saw its India revenue double in only four months.
Developers and productivity pros are all over Claude Code—business subscriptions jumped 4x over the last four months (roughly Oct 2025-Feb 2026).
CEO Dario Amodei shared at the Bengaluru Builder Summit that India's tech crowd is adopting AI faster than most places.
Anthropic is training its models in Indian languages
India isn't just a big market—it's where rapid AI experiments are happening, even at government level (the Ministry of Statistics is reportedly building a server to query economic data).
Anthropic is also training its models in Indian languages like Bengali and Tamil.
With global giants racing for developer talent here, India's role in shaping the future of AI looks stronger than ever.