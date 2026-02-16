Claude's parent company Anthropic doubles down on India

Led by Anthropic 's Managing Director for India, Irina Ghose, the Bengaluru team will hire locally for roles in sales, partnerships, policy, and AI engineering. They're also focusing on making Claude work better with Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more.

Claude is already making waves in various sectors

Anthropic is teaming up with big names across different fields: Air India uses Claude Code to speed up software development; Cred achieved 2x faster feature delivery; Cognizant rolled out Claude to 350k employees; Razorpay is boosting risk systems; Emergent hit $25 million ARR.

It's all about bringing smarter AI tools to more people—and sectors—in India.