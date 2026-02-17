CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions files ₹3,100cr IPO
Business
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹1,000 and ₹1,053.
The company aims to raise ₹3,100 crore—₹1,200 crore from new shares and the rest by selling stakes held by promoters and early investors like Kuldeep Pratap Jain and BGTF One Holdings.
What does CleanMax do?
CleanMax has been making renewable energy more accessible for businesses in India.
They help companies go net zero with solar and wind power setups, engineering services, and carbon credits—mainly through long-term deals with tech and industrial clients.
How to apply for the IPO?
The IPO opens for bids on February 23, 2026 and closes February 25, 2026.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum lot is 14 shares (about ₹14,742).