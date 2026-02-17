CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions files ₹3,100cr IPO Business Feb 17, 2026

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹1,000 and ₹1,053.

The company aims to raise ₹3,100 crore—₹1,200 crore from new shares and the rest by selling stakes held by promoters and early investors like Kuldeep Pratap Jain and BGTF One Holdings.