CleanMax plans ₹5,200 crore IPO
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is set to launch a ₹5,200 crore IPO, mixing ₹1,500 crore in new shares with a ₹3,700 crore offer-for-sale by existing backers.
The fresh funds will help pay down debt and support company growth.
Major player in India's renewable energy space
Backed by significant shareholders such as Kuldeep Pratap Jain and BGTF One Holdings, CleanMax has grown into a major player in India's renewable energy space since 2010.
For the year ending March 2025, revenue rose nearly 13% to ₹1,610 crore with profits at ₹28 crore.
With big-name clients like Amazon and Google—and over three-quarters of capacity coming from repeat customers—CleanMax is showing real staying power in the green energy game.