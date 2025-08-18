CleanMax plans ₹5,200 crore IPO

Major player in India's renewable energy space

Backed by significant shareholders such as Kuldeep Pratap Jain and BGTF One Holdings, CleanMax has grown into a major player in India's renewable energy space since 2010.

For the year ending March 2025, revenue rose nearly 13% to ₹1,610 crore with profits at ₹28 crore.

With big-name clients like Amazon and Google—and over three-quarters of capacity coming from repeat customers—CleanMax is showing real staying power in the green energy game.