CleanMax raises ₹2,500cr via green bonds at 8.25-8.76% for renewables
Business
CleanMax just bagged ₹2,500 crore by selling green bonds (basically, a way to raise money for eco-friendly projects).
These bonds come with fixed interest rates between 8.25% and 8.76%, and will help fund CleanMax's big plans for renewable energy.
International Finance Corporation backs CleanMax bonds
The deal pulled in major investors like the International Finance Corporation, NABFID, and IIFCL.
It also ticks all the right boxes with SEBI and global green bond standards, plus a solid CRISIL AA/Stable rating, which gives investors extra confidence that CleanMax is serious about sustainable growth.