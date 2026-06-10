CleanMax stock jumps 15% after 900 MW Meta partnership
CleanMax's stock jumped 15% to a new yearly high of ₹1,421.20 on Wednesday, right after announcing a big renewable energy partnership with Meta (the Facebook and Instagram folks).
The deal covers 900 MW of new solar and wind projects, with Meta set to buy all the green energy credits these projects generate.
CleanMax to build and manage renewables
CleanMax will build and manage these renewable assets, reinforcing its spot as India's top commercial green energy provider.
According to CleanMax managing director Kuldeep Jain, clean energy is crucial for powering the future of interconnected AI-driven infrastructure.
Meta's Amanda Yang added that this move helps boost India's renewable capacity.
By fiscal 2025, CleanMax reported its portfolio at 5.7 GW, with 74% of new contracted capacity coming from existing customers, showing how strong their partnerships are in pushing India toward greener goals.