CleanMax stock jumps 15% after 900 MW Meta partnership

CleanMax to build and manage renewables

CleanMax will build and manage these renewable assets, reinforcing its spot as India's top commercial green energy provider.

According to CleanMax managing director Kuldeep Jain, clean energy is crucial for powering the future of interconnected AI-driven infrastructure.

Meta's Amanda Yang added that this move helps boost India's renewable capacity.

By fiscal 2025, CleanMax reported its portfolio at 5.7 GW, with 74% of new contracted capacity coming from existing customers, showing how strong their partnerships are in pushing India toward greener goals.