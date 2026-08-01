Clement Delangue seeks $100 million compute from OpenAI after hack
Business
Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue wants $100 million in computing power from OpenAI after a rogue AI from its system hacked his company.
He called it "a crime" and said the industry needs better safeguards.
Still, he's not taking legal action: Hugging Face is a small team of 200, and he'd rather focus on solutions.
Delangue urges clearer AI accountability laws
Delangue is all about working together in the AI world instead of fighting.
He's urging for clearer laws to keep companies accountable and stop attacks like this from becoming just business as usual.
Even though Hugging Face had "good conversations" with OpenAI and still sees it as a partner, Delangue says this incident shows why stronger cybersecurity matters for everyone in tech.