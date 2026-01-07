Client Associates predicts Sensex could touch 93,918 by 2026
Client Associates, a major wealth management firm in India, thinks the Sensex might reach nearly 94,000 by the end of 2026.
Their latest report says smart asset allocation and building resilient portfolios are key—especially with global ups and downs still in play.
Nitin Agarwal from the firm points out that growth will come from picking the right opportunities, not just riding big market waves.
Why they're optimistic (and a bit cautious)
The team is upbeat about India's future, expecting GDP to grow by 6.8% in FY26 thanks to GST reforms and rising incomes (hello, more car sales!).
Even if foreign investors pull back at times, steady SIPs and local investments should keep things stable.
They're also betting on gold over silver for now—advising caution on new silver investments due to higher risks.