Client Associates predicts Sensex could touch 93,918 by 2026 Business Jan 07, 2026

Client Associates, a major wealth management firm in India, thinks the Sensex might reach nearly 94,000 by the end of 2026.

Their latest report says smart asset allocation and building resilient portfolios are key—especially with global ups and downs still in play.

Nitin Agarwal from the firm points out that growth will come from picking the right opportunities, not just riding big market waves.