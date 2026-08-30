Climate change pressures Indian farmers as technology could streamline insurance

India's farmers are feeling the heat from climate change and unpredictable weather, which can seriously mess with their crops and their incomes.

While the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has helped more farmers get insurance, claim processes are still slow and paperwork-heavy.

Tech like satellite imaging, drones, and parametric insurance could speed things up.

Plus, digital tools (think multilingual apps, USSD codes, and WhatsApp) along with local helpers like Krishi Sakhis make signing up and filing claims way simpler.