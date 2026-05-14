Climate Risk Horizons finds Indian banks rarely use climate data Business May 14, 2026

A new report by Climate Risk Horizons shows that while most of the assessed Indian banks are now sharing climate data (92%, up from 40% in 2022), very few are actually using it to guide their lending.

The study points out that as floods, droughts, and heatwaves get worse with climate change, banks aren't doing enough to prepare for these risks.