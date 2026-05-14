Climate Risk Horizons finds Indian banks rarely use climate data
Business
A new report by Climate Risk Horizons shows that while most of the assessed Indian banks are now sharing climate data (92%, up from 40% in 2022), very few are actually using it to guide their lending.
The study points out that as floods, droughts, and heatwaves get worse with climate change, banks aren't doing enough to prepare for these risks.
Indian banks lag climate risk reporting
Less than half of the banks have begun climate stress testing work, and none have shared the results.
Progress on ditching coal is slow too: only Federal Bank and RBL Bank have clear timelines to stop funding it.
Also, only five banks report on the emissions caused by their loans.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a climate data repository but hasn't made risk reporting mandatory yet.