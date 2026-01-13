CloudSEK becomes 1st Indian cybersecurity firm backed by US state fund
CloudSEK, a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity company, just landed $10 million from Connecticut Innovations—the venture arm of the State of Connecticut.
This wraps up their Series B round and makes them the first Indian cybersecurity firm to get backing from a US state fund.
What does CloudSEK do?
CloudSEK helps over 300 organizations—including banks, hospitals, tech firms, and government agencies—spot cyber threats before they hit.
With this new funding, the company's valuation is now close to $200 million and total funding stands at $39 million.
Growth plans and what's next
CloudSEK is aiming big in the US: they want to grow their American team from 5 to 15 by March 2026 and reach 20 soon after.
They're also hoping to boost their US client count from 20 to 200 within a year.
Globally, they plan to hire more people in India too—taking their total staff from about 250 up to 300 by next March.