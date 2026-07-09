CloudThat startup aims GIFT City listing via $8 million IPO

CloudThat revenue climbs 76cr to 210cr

CloudThat's revenue has shot up from ₹76 crore in FY24 to ₹120 crore in FY25, with provisional FY26 revenue at ₹210 crore. Profits have also seen a big jump.

Even though most of its earnings come from India right now, it plans to raise dollars on GIFT City for global expansion, and is even considering listing on Indian exchanges in the future if regulations allow.