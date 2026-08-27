CLSA: Quick commerce now in 477 Indian cities, retailers experiment
Business
Quick commerce is spreading fast: CLSA reports it now covers 477 Indian cities.
Companies are testing smaller store networks to see what works locally, with new players rushing into less-served areas for that "first-mover" edge.
Established brands may jump in later, once awareness grows and setup costs drop.
Blinkit leads with 969 dark stores
Blinkit tops the charts with 969 dark stores, followed by Zepto (828), Flipkart Minutes (627), Swiggy Instamart (615), and BigBasket (497).
Outside big metros, Blinkit stands out in over 180 cities where rivals aren't present.
Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes has more stores than Swiggy Instamart in major markets, but Swiggy's growing fastest by packing stores closer together for speedier deliveries.