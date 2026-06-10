CMR Green Technologies opens over 40% above ₹192 IPO price
Business
CMR Green Technologies just made a splashy stock market debut, opening more than 40% above its IPO price of ₹192.
Shares started trading at ₹275.40 on the BSE and ₹268 on the NSE. Clearly, investors were excited.
CMR IPO oversubscribed over 127x
This IPO was a hot ticket, getting oversubscribed by over 127 times, with institutional buyers leading the charge.
CMR is big in recycled aluminum, supplying eco-friendly alloys to brands like Honda Cars India and Maruti Suzuki.
CMD Mohan Agarwal thanked Equirus Capital for helping guide its successful launch.