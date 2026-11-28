CNH plans YEIDA plant in Uttar Pradesh, targets 70,000-100,000 tractors
CNH, the well-known tractor maker, is setting up a new factory at YEIDA in Uttar Pradesh.
With its current Greater Noida plant maxed out, this new site will help it ramp up production, aiming for 70,000 to 100,000 tractors in its first phase.
Gerrit Marx affirms India commitment
CEO Gerrit Marx says the expansion shows how serious CNH is about India and its future here.
He points out that this new plant will ease pressure on its existing facility and help it stay ahead as agriculture faces challenges like El Nino.
Marx shared that CNH is committed to the Indian market.