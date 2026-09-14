COAI and British High Commission sign pact on AI, connectivity
COAI (the Cellular Operators Association of India) and the British High Commission just signed a new agreement to work together on artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, and technology innovation.
The deal was made official at the CO.AI 2026 event, where top leaders from government, telecom, and technology circles gathered to talk about how AI is changing digital infrastructure.
AI to bolster networks, curb fraud
This collaboration is all about using AI to make networks smarter, fight digital fraud, and improve public services.
Leaders highlighted that good governance should help innovation while keeping users safe.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti put it simply: "As the sector evolves, governance must continue to balance several objectives: encouraging investment, promoting competition, enabling innovation, ensuring quality and protecting consumers. These objectives are not always identical, but effective regulation must hold them together. International cooperation can add value where the challenges themselves are cross-border," said TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.
The partnership also aims to strengthen security and make digital spaces more reliable for everyone.