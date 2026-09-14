COAI and British High Commission sign pact on AI, connectivity

This collaboration is all about using AI to make networks smarter, fight digital fraud, and improve public services.

Leaders highlighted that good governance should help innovation while keeping users safe.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti put it simply: "As the sector evolves, governance must continue to balance several objectives: encouraging investment, promoting competition, enabling innovation, ensuring quality and protecting consumers. These objectives are not always identical, but effective regulation must hold them together. International cooperation can add value where the challenges themselves are cross-border," said TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.

The partnership also aims to strengthen security and make digital spaces more reliable for everyone.