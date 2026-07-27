Coal India Apr-Jun 2026 profit up 0.69% revenue ₹46,254.80cr
Business
Coal India just shared its earnings for April-June 2026: profits nudged up to ₹8,852 crore, barely 0.69% higher than last year.
The boost came from stronger sales, with revenue jumping nearly 8% to ₹46,254.80 crore.
Coal India EBITDA down 4.1%
Even with more cash coming in, Coal India's core earnings (EBITDA) actually dropped by 4.1%, thanks to rising expenses.
Their margin slipped from 29.3% to 26.1%.
On the bright side, shareholders get an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share this year; mark July 31 if you want in!
The stock barely moved ahead of the news, closing at ₹427 on the NSE.