Coal India Apr-Jun 2026 profit up 0.69% revenue ₹46,254.80cr

Even with more cash coming in, Coal India's core earnings (EBITDA) actually dropped by 4.1%, thanks to rising expenses.

Their margin slipped from 29.3% to 26.1%.

On the bright side, shareholders get an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share this year; mark July 31 if you want in!

The stock barely moved ahead of the news, closing at ₹427 on the NSE.