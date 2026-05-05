Coal India Limited targets 815 million tons output by FY27
Coal India Limited (CIL) is gearing up to produce 815 million tons of coal by FY27 to keep up with the country's growing power needs.
Chairman B Sairam acknowledged a brief production dip in April due to maintenance, but says things will pick up from May, aiming for a 6% bump in output and a 10% increase in deliveries for FY27 (2026-27).
CIL plans ₹1L/cr, aims 10% non-coal
CIL isn't worried about running out of coal: it has 122 million tons on hand, plus another 50 million tons at power plants, enough for any demand spikes.
The company is rolling out a ₹1 lakh crore investment plan over five years, putting major funds into coal gasification, renewables, and thermal projects.
It's also looking to grow non-coal business to make up 10% of its revenue.
Last quarter saw profits rise by over 11%, with steady margins expected ahead thanks to higher volumes and natural staff turnover.