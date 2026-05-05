Coal India Limited targets 815 million tons output by FY27

CIL plans ₹1L/cr, aims 10% non-coal

CIL isn't worried about running out of coal: it has 122 million tons on hand, plus another 50 million tons at power plants, enough for any demand spikes.

The company is rolling out a ₹1 lakh crore investment plan over five years, putting major funds into coal gasification, renewables, and thermal projects.

It's also looking to grow non-coal business to make up 10% of its revenue.

Last quarter saw profits rise by over 11%, with steady margins expected ahead thanks to higher volumes and natural staff turnover.