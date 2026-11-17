Coal India plans IPOs for Northern, Central coalfields next year
Coal India is planning to launch IPOs for its Northern and Central Coalfields subsidiaries next year, aiming to raise around ₹4,000-5,000 crore each by selling a 10% stake.
The company has held preliminary discussions with bankers and expects final banker appointments to happen early next year.
Coal India targets listings by 2030
This move is part of a bigger push: CIL wants all its subsidiaries listed by 2030, as directed by the Prime Minister's Office.
The funds raised (about ₹11,900 crore in total) will help CIL branch out from just coal into minerals, power, and renewables.
With Mahanadi Coalfields set for listing later this month and South Eastern Coalfields next year, CIL is clearly looking to stay competitive as the energy landscape shifts.