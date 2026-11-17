This move is part of a bigger push: CIL wants all its subsidiaries listed by 2030, as directed by the Prime Minister's Office.

The funds raised (about ₹11,900 crore in total) will help CIL branch out from just coal into minerals, power, and renewables.

With Mahanadi Coalfields set for listing later this month and South Eastern Coalfields next year, CIL is clearly looking to stay competitive as the energy landscape shifts.