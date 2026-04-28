Coal India posts 11% March quarter profit rise to ₹10,839cr Business Apr 28, 2026

Coal India just reported an 11% jump in profit for the March 2026 quarter, reaching ₹10,839 crore, up from ₹9,751 crore last year. This boost came from higher revenues.

But looking at the full year, profits actually dropped to ₹31,094 crore compared to last year's ₹35,506 crore.