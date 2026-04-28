Coal India posts 11% March quarter profit rise to ₹10,839cr
Business
Coal India just reported an 11% jump in profit for the March 2026 quarter, reaching ₹10,839 crore, up from ₹9,751 crore last year. This boost came from higher revenues.
But looking at the full year, profits actually dropped to ₹31,094 crore compared to last year's ₹35,506 crore.
Coal India targets 1 billion tons
Coal production slipped a bit this year (768 million tons vs. 781 million last year), but CIL is aiming big: it wants to hit one billion tons by 2028-29 to cut imports and meet India's energy needs.
Plus, shareholders might get a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share if approved.