Coal India posts ₹6,547cr September quarter net profit, up 57%
Business
Coal India just reported a 57% surge in net profit for the quarter ended September, hitting ₹6,547 crore compared to ₹4,167 crore last year.
The boost came mainly from higher sales and a 21% rise in revenue to ₹44,179 crore, showing strong demand for coal.
Coal India total income climbs ₹46,833cr
Total income climbed to ₹46,833 crore while expenses also went up by 17%, reaching ₹38,398 crore.
Profits from joint ventures and other income both saw solid growth too.
With tax expenses rising alongside profits, Coal India continues to play a key role in meeting India's growing energy needs.