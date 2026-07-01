Coal India Q1 FY27 output down 7.5% despite power demand

Coal India sales up in June

Even with lower production, CIL's coal sales actually rose, up 7.5% in June to 65.8 million tons, and up 3.5% for the quarter overall at nearly 198 million tons sold.

Subsidiaries had a mixed run: some like BCCL and MCL produced less coal, while SECL and CCL managed to grow output.

Coal still powers about 70% of India's electricity needs, so CIL remains central to keeping those lights (and fans) running across the country.