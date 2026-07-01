Coal India Q1 FY27 output down 7.5% despite power demand
Coal India Limited (CIL), the country's top coal producer, saw its output fall by 7.5% in the first quarter of FY27, producing 169.6 million tons between April and June, compared to 183.3 million tons last year.
This drop happened even as demand from the power sector spiked during the hot summer months when everyone's cranking up their air conditioners.
Coal India sales up in June
Even with lower production, CIL's coal sales actually rose, up 7.5% in June to 65.8 million tons, and up 3.5% for the quarter overall at nearly 198 million tons sold.
Subsidiaries had a mixed run: some like BCCL and MCL produced less coal, while SECL and CCL managed to grow output.
Coal still powers about 70% of India's electricity needs, so CIL remains central to keeping those lights (and fans) running across the country.