Coca-Cola and Walmart CEOs step down citing AI shift

Quincey and McMillon cite AI pressures

Quincey shared that while he's led Coca-Cola through plenty of changes, AI is changing the game in ways he can't keep up with.

McMillon echoed this, saying AI will transform retail beyond what we can imagine.

Both companies are also under pressure: Coca-Cola has seen sluggish revenue growth, and Walmart faces tough trade tariffs and inflation.

This isn't just about them; Adobe's CEO has faced investor pressure too showing how AI is pushing companies everywhere to rethink who leads them next.