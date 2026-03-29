Coca-Cola and Walmart CEOs step down citing AI shift
Big news in the business world: both Coca-Cola's James Quincey and Walmart's Doug McMillon are stepping down as CEOs, pointing to artificial intelligence (AI) as a key reason.
They say the rapid rise of artificial intelligence is changing things so fast; it's time for new leaders who can keep up.
Quincey and McMillon cite AI pressures
Quincey shared that while he's led Coca-Cola through plenty of changes, AI is changing the game in ways he can't keep up with.
McMillon echoed this, saying AI will transform retail beyond what we can imagine.
Both companies are also under pressure: Coca-Cola has seen sluggish revenue growth, and Walmart faces tough trade tariffs and inflation.
This isn't just about them; Adobe's CEO has faced investor pressure too showing how AI is pushing companies everywhere to rethink who leads them next.