Coca-Cola appoints Kotak, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citi for HCCH IPO

Coca-Cola is gearing up for a big move: It's picked Kotak, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Citi to lead the IPO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings (HCCH).

This is likely to be a full offer-for-sale, so no new shares are coming in, just existing ones changing hands.

Right now, Coca-Cola holds around 60% of HCCH and Jubilant Bhartia Group owns the other 40%.