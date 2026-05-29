Coca-Cola India launches Halftime Surprise campaign with Google Gemini

Three halftime surprise experiences offer prizes

You can try "Be a Rockstar" to create your own AI music visuals and album covers for a shot at concert tickets.

Or step into "Be a Movie Star," where you become the hero of an AI comic strip and could snag movie vouchers.

There's also "Travel Through Time," which lets you make collage-style images with historic or futuristic vibes, plus chances at travel rewards.

Coca-Cola says this is all about giving Gen Z new ways to express themselves and have some fun with tech.