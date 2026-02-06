Coca-Cola is killing off iconic product line

People just aren't buying frozen juice like they used to—ready-to-drink options have taken over, leaving these old-school cans with a much smaller share of the orange juice market in recent years. Coca-Cola wants to focus on drinks that match what shoppers want now, so they'll keep selling the frozen stuff until it runs out.

The end of an era

Minute Maid's frozen juices have been around for several decades and were once a big deal for making OJ available year-round.

Their exit could affect some consumers who relied on the products.

It also highlights bigger trends: less love for sugary drinks, more interest in zero-sugar and specialty beverages, and brands having to keep up with what people actually want today.