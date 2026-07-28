Coca-Cola loses Asia-Pacific value share as India underperforms April-June 2026
Coca-Cola saw its value market share drop in India's soft drink scene during April through June 2026, thanks to investment timing, affordability initiatives, and geographical mix.
While the brand picked up steam in Japan and China, its weaker performance in India offset gains in Japan and China, leading to a loss in value share across Asia-Pacific.
Campa Cola returns to ₹60,000cr market
With Reliance bringing back Campa Cola and shaking up the ₹60,000 crore market, Coca-Cola tried to win back fans by making drinks more affordable and investing in chillers.
Meanwhile, Varun Beverages (Pepsi's bottler) skipped price wars for steady growth, boosting revenue by 20.8% with bigger packs and new drinks.
Globally, though, Coca-Cola still posted a 5% jump in sales volume thanks to strong numbers from places like China, Brazil, and the US.