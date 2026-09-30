Coca-Cola might file for $1B India IPO in December
What's the story
Coca-Cola is said to be planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. The Atlanta-based company is considering filing a draft prospectus in December, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The IPO is likely to be dominated by shares sold by existing investors and could raise around $1 billion at a valuation of about $10 billion.
Bank collaborations
Collaborating with leading banks to navigate IPO process
To facilitate the IPO process, Coca-Cola has partnered with several banks.
The list includes Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley.
These collaborations are part of the company's strategy to navigate through India's booming investment climate and capitalize on strong investor demand for new offerings in the country.
Market trends
India experiencing IPO boom this year
Coca-Cola's plan to go public with its Indian bottling unit comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in IPO activity.
The country has already raised over $13 billion in nearly 250 IPOs this year, making it one of the best years ever for such offerings.
This trend highlights the potential of India's investment landscape and makes it an opportune time for companies like Coca-Cola to consider going public.